DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, at its June 22 meeting, approved the hiring of Frank Riggitano, as a new, part-time recreation center director.  

“We are very excited to have Frank joining us. He is a long-time resident of Dennis and brings a wealth of experience and commitment to the position,” said Mayor Zeth Matalucci 

Riggitano said he is a native of Cape May County and has decades of senior-level positions at local schools, including as principal, athletic director, and head football coach at Middle Township High School.  

“There is nothing like organized activities and sports teams to encourage youth to grow as committed and hardworking adults,” Riggitano explained. “I’m very much looking forward to starting this job for both the young people and the senior citizens of Dennis Township and giving back to the community." 

