SEA ISLE CITY - A lengthy discussion ensued between Sea Isle City Council, the council's lawyer, and the applicant's lawyer May 25, regarding whether to table or consider a resolution for a liquor license application, described as a "place to place" transfer for retail consumption, from 42nd Place Liquor to the former LaCosta Lounge premises, at 4000 Landis Avenue.  

Numerous issues were raised, including the definition of line of sight, and legal concerns, including notice.  

Council ultimately decided to hold a special meeting May 28 to expeditiously determine the disposition of the resolution and, if approved, the establishment could open for Memorial Day weekend.  

That meeting also proved lengthy, and resulted in denial of the application, since it was determined it did not comply with municipal regulation requiring one liquor license holder be 1,000 feet from another. Thus, the applicant/business, for now, is unable to open its doors for the sale of liquor. 

