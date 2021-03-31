To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 31: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 45 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,843 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,250 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county cases is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 338 doses of the Covid vaccine March 30, for a total of 14,879 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 36,788 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 24,319 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Cape May County is continuing to provide additional Covid testing, in a partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center and the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management. Testing is being conducted Monday through Thursday, except on holidays. Testing locations are available on the Cape May County website through May 13 currently.
All testing is done by appointment only. Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered. For additional information call 609-463-6581.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.