COURT HOUSE - At its meeting Feb. 17, Middle Township Committee introduced an ordinance change that would make Sunday just another day, in terms of selling alcoholic beverages.
The ordinance removes limitations on Sunday morning sales for those holding plenary consumption or distribution licenses, or those with club licenses.
Under the current municipal code, Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages were not allowed before 11 a.m. The ordinance change would open Sunday morning to the same hours as other days, allowing sales from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The ordinance amendment is expected to come up for second reading, public hearing and possible adoption at the committee's March 15 meeting.