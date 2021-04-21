To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,391 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,909 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 175 doses of the Covid vaccine April 20, for a total of 17,674 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 46,090 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 35,911 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
It has been four weeks since Cape May County has had a new Covid case in a long-term care facility. It was March 25 that was the last time the county registered a new case. This is important because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight out of 10 Covid deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older, meaning that those in long-term care are at an increased risk if they catch the coronavirus. All long-term care residents were given priority in New Jersey to receive the initial doses of the Covid vaccine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.