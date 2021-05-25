West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD – In one of their first big actions of official business, West Wildwood’s three new commissioners adopted their first budget May 7.  

The $2.93 million budget includes close to a 6-cent tax rate increase per $100 of assessed value.  

However, according to Commissioner Joe Segrest, school taxes are down by 4.3 cents, which will help offset the tax hike. The average home in the borough, assessed at over $246,000, would see a $54 increase in this year’s taxes, Segrest explained.  

Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said the tax increase was necessitated by several unaddressed matters by the prior administration that the new commissioners felt they needed to catch up on. 

