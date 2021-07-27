N. Wildwood Beach - File Photo

Sand piles on the beach, in North Wildwood, April 20. 

 File Photo

NORTH WILDWOOD - During the July 20 North Wildwood City Council meeting, a resolution was approved to fill in several beaches to combat damage from harsh storms.  

To prevent further storm damage to the area’s beaches, a 12-mile portion of the New Jersey coastline, from Townsend’s Inlet to Cape May Inlet, is set to undergo beach replenishment. Beach fill completion of this area occurred in 2002, 2009, and most recently 2017.  

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website, “The purpose of this project provides hurricane and coastal storm damage reduction, including a beach fill with a berm and dune, with a periodic nourishment at three-year intervals,” as well as “2.2 miles of seawall construction along the Townsend’s Inlet frontage of Avalon and the Hereford Inlet frontage of North Wildwood.”  

The project is sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to reduce flood and coastal storm damage to the islands.  

