WILDWOOD - The city will add parking meters to a new block of town, said Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who oversees public safety 

Meters will be added on East Bennett Avenue, between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. Mikulski said a petition was signed requesting the meters on Bennett. 

“I have to honestly say it’s been very challenging, and it’s a tough decision that’s gone through a lot of different people and different aspects,” Mikulski said. “The majority of folks who responded to the letter on Bennett were in favor of the meters.” 

Mikulski said a trial period for meters is being considered on a small section of Hildreth Avenue for the summer, and the city will address it if it wants to install meters there in fall.  

“Nice job on that, Steve. That was a tough one,” said Mayor Peter Byron. 

