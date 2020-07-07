TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 7 advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from additional states with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact within the identified state.
According to a release, the updated advisory includes three additional states, Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma, bringing the total to 19 states. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven- day rolling average.
As of July 7, there are currently 19 states total that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; California; Delaware, Florida; Georgia; Iowa; Idaho; Kansas; Louisiana; Oklahoma, Mississippi; North Carolina; Nevada; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; and Utah.
“Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide,” stated Murphy. “In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans.”
Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
Travelers and residents returning from impacted states typically will not need to check-in with public health officials, unless otherwise they are involved in contract tracing efforts or required to do so by their employer or any other federal, state or local law or order. It is expected that individuals will follow the public health advisory to self-quarantine.
The list of states will be updated on a rolling basis and is accessible here.