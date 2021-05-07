OCEAN CITY - Mayor Jay Gillian announced May 7 that Ocean City will increase its efforts to enforce laws restricting unruly behavior, especially that of teenagers causing disturbances in town.
According to an update by the mayor published on the city's website, police officers will now operate under altered schedules for duty squads, so more officers are available at peak times in the afternoon and evening. Ten officers have also been recalled to duty Friday-Sunday, the mayor said.
"Over the past couple of weeks, several motor vehicle summonses have been issued for unsafe bicycle operations, as part of a more aggressive approach to enforcement, and the department is partnering with the school system on an educational program about this issue," a portion of Gillian's online statement read.
Boardwalk goers may notice heavier police presence, too.
Gillian also said that on top of schedule changes, seasonal, summer officers have returned to the city early than usual. More of these officers will be placed on the boardwalk on weekends, he added.
The changes stem from earlier reports of juveniles participating in reckless behavior. A female juvenile's assault was also reported April 17.
Additional measures include installing fencing to prevent juveniles from gathering under the boardwalk adding more cameras, Gillian added.
Ocean City’s police chief has also recommended an ordinance that would ban bicycles on the boardwalk during weekend nights, Gillian said.
The city has also planned a bicycle safety event at 4 p.m. May 12, in the Ocean City Civic Center parking lot, at Fifth Street and Boardwalk, where a presentation on bicycle safety will be made by the Community Policing Unit. A skills competition will include wheelies and freestyle, with gift cards as prizes for the longest wheelies. Attendees will automatically be entered to win $1,000 SE Monster Ripper 29-inch.
"The chief and I organized several meetings with a group of parents of the young teens in which we exchanged ideas and concerns. These meetings were very productive and the group agreed to partner with us in planning this event and in promoting safe riding. This is a great example of how the community can work together to solve a problem," Gillian's statement read.
