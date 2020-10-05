PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee Sept. 28 discussed the next steps in the pending project to realign Tuckahoe Road (CR 631), near the intersection of Burning Tree Lane and Old Tuckahoe Road (CR 662), in Marmora.
According to Upper Township Engineer Paul Dietrich, “The county has approved including a crosswalk at this intersection and wants to install a flashing orange light for safety.
"The township believes that because of the speed of vehicles travelling these streets, a flashing red light is warranted. We are suggesting to the county that a ‘hawk light,’ such as the red flashing light Ocean City has on its busy Ninth Street, would be most suitable and are working with the county engineer to work this out.”