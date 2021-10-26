Ocean City Hall - File Photo

Ocean City Hall, at 861 Asbury Ave.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City is seeking a volunteer to fill a seat as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. 

According to a municipal release, the board hears appeals from decisions of an administrative official related to development applications and hears applications for relief from provisions of the local zoning ordinance.

The board meets on the last two Wednesdays of each month, at 7 p.m., at City Hall.

Duties & Responsibilities can be found online, at ocnj.us under Government, Boards & Commissions ,or at the City Clerk’s Office. Complete the online Citizen Leadership Form by clicking here or print a form and send it to the City Clerk's Office. 

The deadline for applications is Nov. 5.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments