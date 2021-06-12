DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee passed a resolution at its June 8 meeting, approving two liquor license renewals for commercial establishments within the municipality. The licenses cost $1,200 each.  

The two businesses are Shore Gate Inc., on School House Lane, and Gleeson Liquors, on Sea Isle Boulevard.  

The measure was passed, with four voting aye and Committee member Scott Turner abstaining. 

