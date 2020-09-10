VILLAS - Facing a 200% increase in the number of families needing the support of local food pantries, Lower Township Council organized a food drive this spring that helped provide food and supplies that lasted into the summer.
According to a release, with many families still struggling into the fall, Lower Township Council is, once again, volunteering to collect donations for local food pantries Sept. 12, from 9-11 a.m., at Lower Township Hall.
The drive-in donations of non-perishable food and personal items will be held in the parking lot of Lower Township Hall, located at 2600 Bayshore Rd., in Villas. Members of the council will be available to help unload vehicles as they progress in an orderly line through the township hall parking lot.
Those dropping off donations are asked to stay in their cars if possible, keep with the Center for Disease Control guidelines of maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from others, and wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. If residents are uncomfortable leaving their homes to make an in-person donation, please consider contacting a local food pantry by phone and inquire about the steps needed to make a monetary donation.
Local food banks include:
- Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, at (609) 886-2414
- St. Barnabas by the Bay, at (609) 886-2625
- St. Raymond Roman Catholic Church, at (609) 886-5366
- Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, at (609) 886-6196
- Russel’s Pantry at the Lower Township Rescue Squad, at (609) 886-2552
Those interested in updates can visit townshipoflower.org, call (609) 886-2005 ext. 132, or follow the Lower Township Facebook page for continued updates.