COURT HOUSE - Sept. 26: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting two new positive cases among county residents.
Sadly, the county announced the death of a 73-year-old Sea Isle City man from the coronavirus.
“I extend to the family of the departed my most heartfelt sorrow and condolences,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,334, including 91 deaths.
I think or know I had COVID-19, and I had symptoms
You can be around others after:
· 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
· 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
· Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*
*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation
Most people do not require testing to decide when they can be around others; however, if your healthcare provider recommends testing, they will let you know when you can resume being around others based on your test results.
Note that these recommendations do not apply to persons with severe COVID-19 or with severely weakened immune systems (immunocompromised). These persons should follow the guidance below for “I was severely ill with COVID-19 or have a severely weakened immune system (immunocompromised) due to a health condition or medication. When can I be around others?”
I tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms
If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19. Most people do not require testing to decide when they can be around others; however, if your healthcare provider recommends testing, they will let you know when you can resume being around others based on your test results.
If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the guidance above for “I think or know I had COVID-19, and I had symptoms.”
I was severely ill with COVID-19 or have a severely weakened immune system (immunocompromised) due to a health condition or medication. When can I be around others?
People who are severely ill with COVID-19 might need to stay home longer than 10 days and up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared. Persons who are severely immunocompromised may require testing to determine when they can be around others. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information. If testing is available in your community, it may be recommended by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider will let you know if you can resume being around other people based on the results of your testing. Your doctor may work with an infectious disease expert or your local health department to determine whether testing will be necessary before you can be around others.
For Anyone Who Has Been Around a Person with COVID-19
Anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days after their last exposure to that person.
However, anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and who meets the following criteria does NOT need to stay home.
· Has COVID-19 illness within the previous 3 months and
· Has recovered
· Remains without COVID-19 symptoms (for example, cough, shortness of breath