OCEAN CITY - With the increased use of low-speed vehicles (LSVs) in town, police will begin conducting special enforcement details to remind drivers of the importance of following the law, when it comes to traffic safety in Ocean City.
According to a city release, LSVs (golf carts and similar vehicles) must be titled, registered and insured to operate on roadways, just as other automobiles must. They are limited to roads with a speed limit of 25 mph.
Child restraints must meet the same standards as those used in passenger vehicles. Police have observed a number of LSVs in town operating in violation of these laws.
Any child under the age of 8 and height of 57 inches shall be secured as follows in the rear seat of a motor vehicle:
- A child under the age of 2 years and 30 pounds shall be secured in a rear-facing seat equipped with a five-point harness.
- A child under the age of 4 years and 40 pounds shall be secured as described in (a) until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing seat, then in a forward-facing child restraint equipped with a five-point harness.
- A child under the age of 8 and a height of 57 inches shall be secured as described in (a) or (b) until they reach the upper limits of the rear-facing or forward-facing seat, then in a belt-positioning booster seat.
- A child over 8 years of age or 57 inches in height must be properly secured by a seat belt.
If there are no rear seats, the child shall be secured as described above in the front seat, except that no child shall be secured in a rear-facing seat in the front seat of any vehicle that is equipped with an active passenger-side airbag. The aforementioned is acceptable if the airbag is de-activated.
The Traffic Safety Unit begin pulling LSV drivers over and addressing violations.
"It is our hope that the local community members will become more aware of all traffic laws and choose to participate by compliance, making Ocean City safer," Police Chief Jay Prettyman stated.