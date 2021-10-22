COURT HOUSE - The New Jersey Association of Counties recognized Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes as "County Commissioner of the Year," at their annual convention held in Atlantic City Oct. 12-13.
According to a county release, Hayes was presented with the Maurice Fitzgibbons Commissioner of the Year Award, named after the long-time Hudson County freeholder who died in 2001. Hayes has been an active member of NJAC and served as president of the association in 2020, and currently serves on the executive board, as past president.
"I'm honored to be recognized by my colleagues and receive this award. It has been a pleasure working with the executive board, committees, and staff as we move to make county government more effective and accountable to the taxpayer. NJAC has been a voice for county government in New Jersey for many years, and I'm proud to be a member," Hayes stated.
Hayes has served as a Cape May County commissioner since 2013 and oversees Public Offices and Transportation, including Fare Free Transportation, County Parks and Zoo, Surrogate, Tax Office, and Board of Elections. She serves as liaison to the Women’s Commission, Library Commission, Park Advisory Board, Atlantic Cape Community College (ACCC) School of Estimate, Special Services and Technical School Board of Estimate, and the Jersey Shore Partnership.
"Special thanks is given to NJAC Executive Director John Donnadio and the Executive Board. As we all know, 2020 proved to be a challenge in many ways, I could not have done it without them. Therefore, I share this amazing award with each of them," Hayes added.
NJAC is committed to advocating for legislation, regulations, and policy directives that empower county government to operate more effectively and efficiently. They are a non-partisan, statewide organization that represents county government with a unified and proactive voice. NJAC is committed to advancing innovative programs and initiatives that enhance the level of service and save valuable taxpayer dollars.