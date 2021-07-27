N. Wildwood Boardwalk - File Photo

NORTH WILDWOOD - Gov. Phil Murphy recently approved $4 million in state money for what was called a “long-needed” repair to the Wildwood Boardwalk. At the July 20 North Wildwood City Council meeting, a resolution was approved to address these emergency repairs.  

After storm damage over several years, specifically in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center, and amounts of wear and tear from being well-trafficked, structural concerns need to be addressed, in addition to mold remediation, according to city officials.  

The governor said the rebuilding will have positive impacts on the Boardwalk, businesses on the boards, and tourism in the city.  

According to local officials, the Boardwalk needs such repairs that the full estimated cost of completion would cost tens of millions of dollars. However, the repair plan is to take place in stages, operating on only some blocks at a time.  

