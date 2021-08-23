TRENTON - As New Jersey heads into the final weeks of summer, police departments across the state Aug. 20 kicked off the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes through the busy Labor Day weekend.
According to a release issued by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, New Jersey’s campaign is part of a nationwide crackdown on impaired driving. To assist New Jersey’s enforcement efforts, the Division of Highway Traffic Safety has awarded grants, totaling $505,500, to 98 law enforcement agencies statewide to fund enhanced patrols and high-visibility sobriety checkpoints throughout New Jersey during the 17-day enforcement campaign, and hundreds of additional agencies from across the state, from the northern border with New York, in Sussex, to the southernmost tip, in Cape May, are also expected to participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.
“This campaign is about making sure that impaired people don’t get behind the wheel in the first place,” stated Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck, "but for those who do, be warned: if you drive drunk or high, we will hold you accountable. There’s simply no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, especially with the availability of ridesharing apps and public transportation across our state.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), drunk and drugged driving crashes claim the lives of more than 10,000 people nationwide each year, with those deaths occurring at a higher rate during the so-called “101 Days of Summer” that stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
In New Jersey, crash data shows a similar trend.
While impaired driving typically accounts for about 25-30% of all fatal crashes that occur in this state in any given year, crash data from recent years shows that percentage jumping to 40-45% during the 101 Days of Summer.
“The numbers don’t lie. Getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a terrible idea that can result in devastating tragedy,” stated Eric Heitmann, director, Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “To ensure that summer 2021 ends on a happy note for all, we urge everyone to celebrate responsibly and plan ahead for a safe transport home. If you drive intoxicated, you can count on being stopped and arrested.”