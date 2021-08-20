CAPE MAY - Wearing his ankle bracelet and leaving early to make it home before his court-imposed curfew, Cape May Councilman Chris Bezaire attended his first council meeting since early July. Had he not participated in the Aug. 17 meeting, he risked being removed from office for non-attendance for over eight weeks.
Bezaire faces charges of cyber harassment, posting obscene images, stalking, impersonation, and contempt related to two women. Arrested June 16, Bezaire spent two weeks in the Cape May County Correctional Facility. He has not been indicted, as of Aug. 19.
Bezaire opened the meeting with remarks on his situation, saying he was “confident the matter would be resolved fairly.”
He added he is cooperating with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The last publicly available information showed Bezaire is facing seven felony charges. In his remarks, he said they were unrelated to his work as an elected official and that they don't impact his ability to do the job as a member of the city’s governing body.
Stating he “takes ownership of his actions,” Bezaire said they were the result of “responding emotionally rather than logically.”
He listed the accomplishments of the council that took office in January, as proof that he could separate what he called his “character flaws” from executing his duties as a councilman. He went on to “humbly ask for forgiveness and patience.”
No members of council or the public made comment.