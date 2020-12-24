To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 24: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 44 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,000 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,366 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of three residents, a 61-year-old Dennis Township woman, a 76-year-old Middle Township man, and an 84-year-old Lower Township woman, from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “May your memories give you all peace and comfort.”
Efforts to vaccinate front line health care workers from COVID-19 in Cape May County is continuing. Vaccinations are taking place at Cape Regional Medical Center. Meanwhile, the Cape May County Health Department is developing a plan to get vaccines to first responders early in 2021.
Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines both received Emergency Use Authorization and are in distribution. Two other vaccines are in Phase 3 clinical trials, as well. While it may be a few months before the public will be able to get the vaccine, it remains encouraging that Cape May County residents have already begun to get vaccinated.
"We are happy to see the beginning of people here getting vaccinated, but we need everyone to understand this will be a long process," stated Thornton. "The goal for New Jersey is 70% vaccination by the end of June. We want to wish our residents a Merry Christmas and a great holiday season as we all work to finish strong.”