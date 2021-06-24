TRENTON - The Assembly Budget Committee advanced a bill June 22 allowing mobile barbershops and salons to operate in New Jersey.
According to a release, the bill (A5019/S2996), sponsored by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Sen. Michael Testa (both R-1st), permits barbers and hairstylists licensed with the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling to offer services from mobile salons, provided the operation meets certain criteria, including space, schedule and signage requirements.
“If we allow mobile pet groomers, there is no reason to deny those services to their human counterparts. Customers like the convenience of having a business come to them,” McClellan stated. “Business owners who saw an opportunity to meet a specific need for salon services in their community during government-related Covid-shutdowns should not be held back from earning a living. New Jersey needs to be supportive of their continued success.”
The bill is inspired by a Vineland barbershop owner, who wanted to provide services from a 1995 black Winnebago Warrior but hit a roadblock when he discovered it was illegal to run a mobile salon in New Jersey.
“We want to open doors to new opportunities for hard-working professionals with ambitions to grow their base and serve more customers,” Testa stated. “The pandemic has taught us that residents, schools and businesses must be adaptable. The demand for brick-and-mortar facilities will remain, but mobile units will have their place bringing personal care to clients with busy schedules who appreciate the accessibility.”
The bill passed the Senate unanimously in February. It now goes to the speaker for further consideration.