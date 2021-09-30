U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew - Optional File Photo.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement regarding Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller being held in a military prison while he awaits a preliminary hearing. 

"Lt. Col. Scheller is a patriot who fought for and defended our great nation," stated Van Drew. "Demanding accountability for the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan does not warrant him being arrested and taken to military jail. Lt. Col. Scheller does not deserve to be placed in solitary confinement when he has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing and when no trial date is in sight. Our country is the greatest in the world because we are allowed to speak out and voice our opinions on current events. Lt. Col. Scheller's family deserve answers and transparency on this situation - we all do." 

