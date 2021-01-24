Cape May Logo - Use This One

CAPE MAY - At a Jan. 19 Cape May City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Michael Voll said he appointed Louis Belasco, the city's tax assessor, as the new deputy city manager.  

The position was held by Neil Young, the city’s chief financial officer. 

Belasco has been the city’s tax assessor since 2016. A graduate of Drexel University, Belasco is a certified tax assessor and certified floodplain manager. Since 2017, he also served as the city Community Rating System (CRS) coordinator. 

Voll, who assumed the city manager role three weeks ago, said having Belasco as his deputy already helped in the oversight of several vital city projects. 

