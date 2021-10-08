Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - Borough Councilman Reese Moore Oct. 5 briefed Stone Harbor’s governing body on the utility committee’s recommendation regarding rate changes for water and sewer use in the municipality. 

Moore said there would be no change to the minimum rates charged for water and sewer usage, provided household stays within the basic allowance for water use for the size of service for which the household is paying. Changes are being introduced for those who exceed the basic “quarterly gallonage allowance.” 

Moore indicated that the charge per thousand gallons for usage over the base allowance will increase from $3.25 to $4.50 per thousand gallons. Excess sewer usage would result in a $2.25 fee per thousand gallons. Moore added that there was no change to irrigation meter charges. 

Council agreed to have the committee bring forth the new rates as a resolution at the Oct. 19 council meeting. 

