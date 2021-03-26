To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 26: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 62 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,652 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,114 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 34,452 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 21,019 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The New Jersey Department of Health released their latest Covid-19 Activity Level Report, and the region that Cape May County is in remained at moderate risk. There are four levels (low, moderate, high, very high) that help schools determine the risk level and proper steps to take to keep teachers and students safe.
Cape May County is in the southeast region, which includes Cumberland and Atlantic counties. The case rate in the southeast region was the lowest of the six regions, at 24.95 per 100,000 people. The region also had the second-lowest percent positivity rate, at 7.34%.
Because of a rise in cases throughout the state, the entire state is at a high level. Health officials are still recommending that individuals continue to follow all of the necessary social distancing protocols at this time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.