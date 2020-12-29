To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 29: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 57 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine and Dennis Township.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,214 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,602 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county positive case is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, an 86-year-old Dennis Township woman and an 84-year-old Ocean City man.
“Celebrating the lives of these good citizens of Cape May County and mourning their passing,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “They are remembered in our thoughts and prayers.”
New Jersey continues to see good news with the rate of transmission growth of Covid. The number has stayed below the key number of one again, coming in at .95. This continues a trend from last week.
Staying below one means every person who is infected is infecting less than one additional person on average. The more that number stays below one, the quicker the spread of the virus will be cut back in the state. Therefore, it continues to be important for people to follow the important protocols of proper social distancing, wearing face coverings when insider and when distance can’t be maintained, and proper hand hygiene.