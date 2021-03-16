To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Indicators are trending in the right direction. The county’s active cases stand at 285, a three-month low.
This past week (March 9-15) brought 198 new cases, down one-third from the typical weekly average last month. More individuals went off quarantine this past week than were added as new cases, allowing the active case total to decline.
Hospitalizations remain low in the state’s southern region, down two-thirds since this point in January.
However, the contagion entered a third wave in Europe this week. If there is one thing Covid should've taught people by now, it’s that travel and global business, both hurt, but not dead, mean they have to be concerned about outbreaks elsewhere.
Positive-trending indicators didn’t stop Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky from pleading this week that Americans continue to practice mitigation measures.
One of the factors affecting Europe’s new surge is the virus’ B.1.1.7 variant, first confirmed in the United Kingdom and considered by health experts to be more dangerous and significantly more contagious.
In the U.S., the variant was reported in just under 5,000 cases. The state dashboard’s daily report shows the variant was confirmed in 165 cases, three in Cape May County.
The race to roll out the vaccine has been a race with the virus' ability to mutate and create variants the vaccine would be less effective against. If the virus is limited in its ability to spread, it is limited in its ability to change.
In Cape May County, the vaccination program accelerated from a start that was hampered by supply problems. Supply is growing and is expected to continue growing.
State numbers show that as of March 15, 45,210 doses were administered in the county. The New York Times reports approximately 24% of the state’s population received at least one dose.
If the doses administered in the county follow the state ratio, which is two-thirds of the doses being first shots and one-third being second shots, the percentage of the county’s permanent population vaccinated with at least one shot is probably closing in on one-third.
There are frustrations for many who tried and failed to schedule a vaccination appointment. The addition of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program opened new sites and opportunities for the persistent.
The vaccine is available in the county at the two ShopRite Pharmacies, in Marmora and Rio Grande, Rite Aid in Wildwood, CVS in Villas and Walmart in Rio Grande.
The county continues to operate its site at the Avalon Community Center, but announced plans for alternative sites as soon as supply levels warrant opening more locations.
Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue, at a March 15 municipal meeting this week, said officials expect a breakthrough in supply, as early as April 1.
Meanwhile, the venues of daily life continue to open, inviting isolation-weary individuals to experience some of what they once knew as normal.
Gov. Phil Murphy eased restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings and increased capacity limits for indoor dining and other businesses. In the county, the changes create a fluid situation, as businesses plan for the fast-approaching start of summer.
As spring break begins along many southern beaches, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns, “We are not in the end zone yet” on virus spread.
As the county stands one year after the first appearance of Covid, selling continued vigilance is a difficult task. Yet, it may be among the most important tasks our leaders face right now. The end zone is in sight.
