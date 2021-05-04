Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at Sea Isle City Council's April 27 meeting, two individuals urged the municipality to liberalize its ban on medical marijuana sales.  

“What you are doing is stigmatizing people in wheelchairs who greatly benefit from the easing of their pain by taking cannabis. You wouldn’t take this action for people who need heart medicine for example, and we need your help and support.  

"Sick people who don’t get out much don’t want their medical marijuana only delivered to their homes, as you are permitting; they want to browse and be part of the community, and, in fact, many times what is delivered is moldy or not acceptable, so, again, we are asking for your help,” one speaker, who identified himself as Ed Grimes, concluded. 

