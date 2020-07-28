WILDWOOD CREST - The former Wildwood Crest library was scheduled to begin construction this year, but plans were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Herald previously reported that the building will be converted to a community “living room,” complete with a gift shop, senior center/historical room, environmental outreach conference room, concession area, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compatible bathrooms; $354,000 is allocated to the project, per the Cape May County Open Space program, to create accessible restrooms at the library.