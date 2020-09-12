COURT HOUSE - Sept. 12: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting seven new positive cases among county residents, one of which is located in a Dennis Township long-term care facility.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,230, including 89 deaths.
Deciding to Go Out
· In general, the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. · If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions.
· Keep these items on hand when venturing out: a mask, tissues, and a hand sanitizer with
Understand the potential risks of going out
As communities and businesses are opening, you may be looking for ways to resume some daily activities as safely as possible. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The risk of an activity depends on many factors, such as:
· Is COVID-19 spreading in your community?
· Will you have a potential close contact with someone who is sick or anyone who is not wearing a mask (and may be asymptomatic)?
· Are you at increased risk of severe illness?
· Do you take everyday actions to protect yourself from COVID-19?
CDC cannot provide the specific risk level for every activity in every community. That’s why it’s important for you to consider your own personal situation and the risk for you, your family, and your community before venturing out.
Close contact with other people increases risk
In general, the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. So, think about:
How many people will you interact with?
· Interacting with more people raises your risk. · Being in a group with people who aren’t social distancing or wearing masks increases your risk.
· Engaging with new people (e.g., those who don’t live with you) also raises your risk.
· Some people have the virus and don’t have any symptoms, and it is not yet known how often people without symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others? Will you be outdoors or indoors?
· The closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick. · Keeping distance from other people is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.
· Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces where it might be harder to keep people apart and there’s less ventilation.
What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people?
· Spending more time with people who may be infected increases your risk of becoming infected.
· Spending more time with people increases their risk of becoming infected if there is any chance that you may already be infected.
What makes activities safer
Activities are safer if
· You can maintain at least 6 feet of space between you and others. COVID-19 spreads easier between people who are within 6 feet of each other.
· They are held in outdoor spaces. Indoor spaces with less ventilation where it might be harder to keep people apart are more risky.
· People are wearing masks. Interacting without wearing masks also increases your risk.
Prioritize outdoor spaces where people are wearing masks and keeping 6 feet away from others
Stay home if you are sick If you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people. When you can leave home and be around others depends on different factors for different situations.