COURT HOUSE - July 11: Cape May County reports eight new community-based and 12 out-of-county COVID-19 cases were found today. Lower Township accounted for the most growth in community-based cases, with three, and Sea Isle City, like July 10, saw the most growth in out-of-county cases, with six.
According to a release, New Jersey has 174,959 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,578 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 840, including 72 deaths.
There was also a new case reported from a long-term care facility.
New Jersey restaurants and bars that can open up two walls for indoor dining.
Open-air restaurants can resume a limited form of indoor dining, under an order Gov. Phil Murphy signed, as the state grapples with a rise in the spread of COVID-19.
A restaurant that can open up two sides and have at least 50% of the wall space open, then food can be served with restrictions. The loosening of restrictions was possible because having half of a building’s wall space open allows for ample airflow.
Indoor dining at traditional four-walled bars and restaurants will remain closed until the virus case numbers decrease. Outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery are still allowed.
Open-air restaurant restrictions and policies are as follows:
- Limit seating to a maximum of eight customers per table - unless from an immediate family or the same household – and arrange seating to achieve a minimum distance of 6 feet between parties
- Encourage reservations for greater control of customer traffic
- Cordon off any indoor or outdoor dance floors to the public
- Require customers to provide a phone number if making a reservation to facilitate contact tracing
- Consider alternatives to paper/physical menus (whiteboards, electronic menus)
- Provide a hand sanitizer station for customers and
- Require customers who wish to enter the indoor portion of the establishment to wear a face covering, unless the customer has a medical reason for not doing so or is a child under two years of age
- Require that groups stay 6 feet apart, even in areas where groups are not assigned seating
- Prohibit smoking in any outdoor areas designated for consumption of food and/or beverages
- Adhere to all other health and safety protocols in DOH (Department of Health) Executive Directive No. 20-019