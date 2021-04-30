TRENTON - Starting May 1, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) will expand the availability of standard driver licenses and non-driver ID cards to include all New Jerseyans, without regard to immigration status, implementing a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, in December 2019.
“Increased access to a driver's license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety,” stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed and insured.”
All those seeking new licenses will have to complete the state’s Graduated Driver License Program and will receive a standard New Jersey driver's license or ID when the requirements are met.
The Graduated Driver License Program is outlined in detail at the MVC’s First Driver License/ID webpage. NJMVC provides resources in English and Spanish including:
- new FAQs
- Six Points of ID flyers
- NJ Driver Manual
- Video guides, with captions in English and Spanish
These user-friendly resources will make the process of getting a driver's license in NJ easier to understand. These will be provided in additional languages in the coming weeks.