CREST HAVEN - Freeholders Dec. 22 awarded a contract to Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization to provide a family advocate coordinator for the county, starting Jan. 1, 2021, for a one-year term, with four one-year options.
According to the organization's website, it is "a partner in the NJ Children’s System of Care with Cape Atlantic Integrated Network for Kids and AtlantiCare’s Mobile Response and Stabilization Services." It began providing services to families of Cape May and Atlantic counties in 2001.
It offers "family-centered, strength-based, culturally competent, individualized, community-based and accessible services to families and youth with emotional, behavioral, mental health, substance use or intellectual/developmental challenges, as well as juvenile justice involvement."
Medical Examiner Pact
At the same meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Southern Regional Medical Examiner to provide medical examiner services for death investigations through June 30, 2025.
The joint agreement combines the service with Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
The resolution enabling the contract states that the county does not desire to establish an office of county medical examiner.
Commercial Fishing Loans
With a continuing eye toward bolstering the local commercial fishing industry, the board took three actions at the meeting regarding that industry.
Reappointed to the county's Revolving Fishing Loan Committee, for terms expiring Dec. 31, 2021, are: Charles Barto, Rodney Fox, Eleanor Bochenek, Lisa Calvo, Michael Monichetti, and Diane Wieland.
The board approved a $250,000 loan, with a seven-year 2% interest rate, to Dave Burkhardt Welding Inc., of Fishing Creek Road, Cape May. Proceeds will be used to update an existing building.
A $300,000 loan, also with a seven-year 2% interest rate, was approved for JJC Boats Inc., of Cape May. The proceeds will purchase a new engine for the F/V Atlantic Star and replace the engine in the F/V Starlight. As security on the loan, there is a mortgage on the Starlight.
Construction Board of Appeals
Officers of the county Construction Board of Appeals were designated for the coming year. They include Cornelius Byrne Jr., chairman, Michael Morano, vice-chairman, and Chris Penza, secretary.
A separate resolution reappointed Byrne, whose term expires Dec. 12, 2024, and County Engineer Robert Church, as an alternate, whose term expires Dec. 12, 2024.
96th Street Bridge
The historic 96th Street Bridge required repairs to its deteriorated box beams on the easterly approach span. Freeholders approved a $32,272 payment to Michael Baker International Inc., for its engineering services for the emergency repair.
The bridge's outer web support of the southwest bascule girder needed repair of "critical steel members" of the section. The resolution increased the ceiling amount for the added work.
Council on Aging Members
By resolution, the board reappointed members of the Council on Aging until Dec. 31, 2021.
Regular members include Alisa Erdman, Marion Ingram, Ingrid Hickman, Suzanne Pelkaus, Tom Ownings, Burgess Hamer, Kerri Sherman, Larry Jones, Sabrina Hand, Marie Giansante, Lee Shupert, and Barry Keefe. Ex-officio member is Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson.
MHADA Reappointments
The board also reappointed members to the Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board, with terms ending June 30, 2023. They are Joe Landis, of the County Prosecutor's Office, Judy Kunec, of Cape May, Rev. Thomas Dawson, of Mays Landing, and Majken Mechling, of Court House.
Animal Shelter Advisors Named
Freeholders appointed and reappointed members to the Animal Shelter Advisory Board, with terms ending June 30, 2022. They include Freeholder Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, Sheriff Robert Nolan, and Acting Chief Financial Officer Brittany Smith (those three by title).
Others are Sue Keen, Avalon, Zachary Mullock, Cape May, Ed Grant, Cape May Point, Tracy Robinson, Dennis Township, Roland Roy, Lower Township, Mayor Timothy Donohue, Middle Township, Robert Berardo, North Wildwood, Ken Merson, Sea Isle City, Angelo Caraccioli, Stone Harbor, Linda Gentile, Upper Township, Suzanne Schumann, West Cape May, Donna Frederick, West Wildwood, Krista Fitzsimons, Wildwood, Mayor Don Cabrera, Wildwood Crest, Lisa Garrison, Woodbine, and Dr. Matthew Schwert, DVM.