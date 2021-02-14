DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, at its Feb. 9 meeting, approved a resolution stating its opposition to Comcast’s internet data usage plan, which was introduced Jan. 1 and imposes higher fees for greater use of high-speed internet beyond a set monthly maximum rather than unlimited usage.
Per the resolution, Dennis “citizens have limited options where they can obtain services for high-speed internet” and are “already dealing with the ongoing hardships related to the Covid pandemic.”
In response to a request for comment, Comcast representative Jennifer Bilotta provided the following statement:
“We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new plan. Customers in these markets now have six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest that the very small percentage of customers who exceed 1.2 TB (terabyte) of data could have any charges due under the plan is August 2021.
“1.2 terabytes is a massive amount of data that enables consumers to video conference for 3,500 hours, watch 1,200 hours of distance learning videos, stream 500 hours of high-definition video content a month, or play more than 34,000 hours of online games.
"Our data plan is structured in a way that the very small percentage of our customers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of monthly data and generate the greatest demand for network development and capacity pay more for their increased usage. For those superusers, we have unlimited data options available.”