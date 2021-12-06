SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio has declared that, along with flood mitigation, his city’s other top capital spending plan priority is a new community center at the site of the former school at 4501 Park Avenue.
Many residents have agreed with him throughout a lengthy process to generate citizen input and governing body support.
Notwithstanding a full-press effort of outreach and information dissemination by the city administration, Sea Isle City Council voted down the project’s advance to construction Oct. 12, citing ballooning costs, with council members noting they were not convinced the town needed a $20 million community center, especially when its anticipated uses were not as clear-cut as described.
According to Desiderio, he is “totally committed that Sea Isle has this new community center for both present enjoyment and as an investment and asset for our future as a municipality.”
Thus, the city organized a Dec. 4 town hall meeting for residents and property owners to keep up interest and momentum forward to project fruition.
At the meeting, blueprints were on display, and city officials described the multiple uses of the facility.
Earlier, Desiderio addressed the benefits of the long-vetted and discussed community center. He summarized that the now $20 million cost would only go up; that there would be very minimal or no increase in taxes, citing the example of the 6-year-old City Hall when taxes, for the most part, held steady; listed examples of the numerous organizations, such as scouts, crafters, AARP, various clubs, board game and pickleball players, who would make great use of the center; and that residents and the general public had numerous opportunities to weigh in and their suggestions were reflected in the design.
More than 50 interested people joined the Dec. 4 meeting in person, with others connecting through Zoom. City representatives emphasized they want to provide a place where the community can engage with others and attend local events.
In presentations, officials said numerous residents through surveys and other input agree with the initiative and concept. During the briefing, the center’s multi-purpose uses were enumerated, including a gym, basketball court, running/walking track overlooking the gym, and spaces to host public meetings and organize community events and fitness classes.
Desiderio said if all goes according to plan, the city’s goal is to start construction in the summer and finish within 15 to 18 months.
During public comment, several residents noted the cost of the center has gone up from the initial estimate of $15 million two years ago to the new $20 million figure, and whether it was not possible to “go back to the drawing board” to come in with a lower price tag for a scaled-back design.
“Just because the city can borrow millions to pay for the center doesn’t mean it should,” commented one property owner.
Counter to public comments at earlier opportunities, such as at council meetings, many of the public’s remarks were more negative about the scope of the center.
“I’m a little disappointed to see how many people are complaining about the proposal,” said resident Ken Meyers. “We have the opportunity to build a recreational-type center for people of all ages, but people are still finding things to complain about.”
