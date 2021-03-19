Congressman Issues Statement Regarding Phase 3 Coronavirus Legislation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

WASHINGTON - The White House confirmed March 18 that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to give 4 million of the 7 million releasable doses the U.S. currently has in its supply of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to Mexico and Canada. 

According to a release, of these 4 million doses, it has been reported that 2.5 million will be sent to Mexico and 1.5 million will be sent to Canada.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) released the following statement:

“It is absolutely unconscionable that the Biden administration is willing to play games with the lives of Americans by sending doses to Mexico and Canada, while only 16% of adult Americans are vaccinated. These vaccines have been bought and paid for thanks to the American taxpayer; they deserve to receive their vaccines first before doses are shipped to foreign countries. I urge President Biden to reconsider this decision and focus first on immunizing the people within our borders who desperately need the protection these vaccines offer; America needs it.”

Last week, Van Drew led a group of lawmakers in introducing House Resolution 197 that calls on Congress to prioritize the vaccination of Americans from Covid before exporting doses to foreign countries.

