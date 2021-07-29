WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) spoke on the House floor opposing H.R.4502, an appropriations bill encompassing seven, unrelated spending bills.
"The bill totals almost $600 billion, which is a 21% increase from fiscal year 2021," a release from the congressman's office reads. "Our national debt is increasing astronomically, and the majority in Congress wants to continue increased spending, which will only inflate everyday consumer costs. Additionally, the bill excludes the long-standing Hyde Amendment, which has protected taxpayers from their hard-earned tax dollars being used to fund abortions. This bill would also force the U.S. to continue its dependency on China for critical minerals. After what Americans have been through for the past year and a half, we should not be dependent on China for anything, and we should be working on strengthening our own supply chain."
“This is nothing more than an attempt to strategically inflict political pain,” stated Van Drew. “This legislation includes poison pill policies that make it impossible for me to vote yes. Our country is tired. Tired of political gamesmanship. Tired of insincere partisan maneuvering. Tired of this absolute selfish dysfunction. If this was an earnest attempt at legislating, I could lend my support where appropriate. Unfortunately, I must oppose this bill."