COURT HOUSE - Feb. 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 41 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Lower Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,690 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,188 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, three new out-of-county positive cases are listed in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the death of a 90-year-old Lower Township woman from the coronavirus.
“A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 24,385 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County remains the top county in New Jersey in vaccinating residents per capita.
NJ Advanced Media updated their weekly numbers for each county, and Cape May County has administered 24,349 doses per 100,000 people. Morris County came in second, at 23,020 doses per 100,000 people. No other county was over 20,000.
Cape May County has been at the top of these rankings since the beginning of the year.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.