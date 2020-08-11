TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced Aug. 10 an administrative order authorizing the reopening of computer labs at private and public colleges and universities in New Jersey.
According to a release, computer labs at public and private colleges and universities must abide by the health and safety protocols, as well as sanitization requirements that are described in the administrative order. The order took effect at 6 a.m. Aug. 11.
“As college and university students may begin returning to campus for the upcoming academic year, computer labs serve as a critical resource for students, faculty, and the public,” stated Murphy. “We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face masks while using computer labs to protect yourself and those around you during this time.”
"Computer labs play an important role in higher education by providing students access to equipment and internet connection which allows them to follow lessons online," stated Col. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "We will continue to work with our partners in higher education to take these important steps toward protecting public health."
A copy of the administrative order can be found here.