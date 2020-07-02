TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 2 ordered the U.S. and New Jersey flags be returned to full staff July 3, having been at half-staff since April 3, in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19.
According to a release, the flags will return to full staff as a symbol of New Jersey’s recovery and continued resolve.
“As a result of the hard sacrifices made by all New Jerseyans, we have made immense progress in the fight against COVID-19,” stated Murphy. “As we approach Independence Day, it is the appropriate time to recognize the resilience of the people of our state and our country, and remind us all that much like other difficult periods in our history, we will eventually make it through.”