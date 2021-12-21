COURT HOUSE - The Cape May Board of County Commissioners and the Cape May County Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board (MHADA) recognized the work of the late Karen Burke and Amy Holmes in behavioral health in the county at the Dec. 14 County Commissioners meeting.
Burke and Holmes Honored for Behavioral Health Work
From Cape May County Commissioners
“I am honored to publicly acknowledge, on behalf of both Boards, the wonderful work of these two people”, stated County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, who served as liaison to the MHADA during its inception and for several years. "They have both played a substantial role in improving lives in Cape May County”, Thornton added.
Karen Burke grew up in Camden County and came to Cape May County in 1999 to begin working in the county for Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, an agency that is a consumer-run provider of advocacy and programming for the seriously mentally ill.
She initially started as a technical assistant to the Self Help Center in Cape May County. She quickly moved through the ranks and was promoted to the Director of Hospital Services. As such, she developed Wellness Programs in each of the state psychiatric hospitals that were consumer-driven and hugely successful. In 2016, the Ancora Wellness Center has been renamed the "Karen P. Burke Wellness Center".
Burke was also active on the MHADA Board where she tirelessly advocated for a consumer perspective regarding program development and implementation. She was recognized as the Supervisor of the Year by the NJ Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association in 2021. Sadly, she passed earlier in 2021.
“Karen was way ahead of her time, and she taught Cape May County’s system the value of the consumer’s input and insight to program success. We will miss her”, stated Commissioner Jeffrey L. Pierson, liaison to the MHADA Board.
Amy Holmes was also recognized as the Cape May County Municipal Alliance "Volunteer of the Year". County Commissioner Pierson acknowledged Ms. Holmes's exemplary service and commitment to the mission of the Municipal Alliance to prevent substance abuse and focus on the health and well-being of the community.
The Municipal Alliance is a municipal-level grassroots organization comprised of community members interested in contributing to the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse. Over 320 Municipal Alliances are currently active in the State, encompassing more than 425 municipalities. The program is funded and administered by the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
Ms. Holmes has been involved with the Ocean City After Prom program for 27 years and as Co-Chairperson of the event for the last seven years, she is instrumental in providing teens with a safe, drug/alcohol-free alternative activity after the prom. Year after year the event draws in 80-90% of the prom attendees.
In the past, Ms. Holmes organized two local community presentations “If They Had Known” & "Hidden in Plain Sight”; and is currently part of an effort at OC Tabernacle to keep local teens safe which includes informational sessions for parents and alternative activities for teens.
Ms. Holmes lives in Upper Township with her husband; they have 4 children. She is a teacher in Upper Township and is celebrating 20 years of service this year as a public-school teacher.
“We, as a Board, can never say enough about the volunteers of our county who have a vision and dedication to our youth. They are our future and I appreciate every one of you and especially Amy who has dedicated her life to this effort”, added Thornton.
