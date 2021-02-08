CAPE MAY - At the Feb. 2 Cape May City Council work session, Interim City Manager Mike Voll announced he authorized the use of council chambers for the monthly meetings of the Cape May Taxpayers Association (CMTPA).
According to a release, the meetings will be held on the second Thursday of every month, from 1 to 3 p.m. The next meeting will be held Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Acting on a request from the CMTPA Board of Directors, Voll indicated, “The taxpayers own City Hall and they have the right to use it in a secured area. It’s their meeting room, it’s their City Hall – that's why it’s open to them.”