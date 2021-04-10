To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 10: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,105 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,606 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 133 doses of the Covid vaccine April 9, for a total of 16,390 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 41,901 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 30,877 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
A key statistic to measure the spread of Covid shows that the reach of the virus is currently declining.
The rate of transmission (RT), in Cape May County, is estimated at 0.94, according to the website covidactnow.com. Any number below 1.0 means that on average, fewer people are catching the coronavirus than currently are infected at this time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.