WILDWOOD - Wildwood commissioners acknowledged there's an unusually strong marijuana stench on the Wildwood Boardwalk this year (2020).
“This year, for some reason, the weed smell is a bigger problem than ever,” said Commissioner Krista Fitzsimmons, in response to a question from a concerned citizen during the July 8 commissioners' meeting.
Police captains, K-9s and county reinforcements have had an increased presence on the boardwalk, said Steve Mikulski, commissioner in charge of public safety.
“We recognize the problem. We all live here, too,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s definitely a change – a pretty dramatic change - but just know that we know it, we recognize it, we talk about it on the daily and we engage the [police] chief. The chief's well aware of it.”
Chief Robert Regalbuto did not respond to a request for comment.