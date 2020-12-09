To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 9: As it gets closer to the first doses of COVID vaccines becoming available in Cape May County, there are questions about who will receive the first shots.
According to a release, in Phase 1, when limited doses are available, the front of the line as determined by the State of New Jersey is health care workers who many have contact with infected patients or infectious materials, other essential workers, and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. This final group includes those who are over 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions. As such, the Cape May County Department of Health is beginning to work with local municipalities to begin planning for the vaccination of first responders and other essential personnel.
The goal of the state is to vaccinate 70% of the population in the first six months. More information on the State’s vaccine plan can be found at https://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/covid2019 vaccination.shtml
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 54 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Ocean City long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,307 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,643 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of a 79-year-old Wildwood Crest man from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the friends and family during this time of sorrow,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.