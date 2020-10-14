AVALON - An Avalon Public Works employee filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, in September, claiming he was the target of anti-Semitic slurs and retaliation, NJ.com reports.
Nathan L. Morey alleges in the suit that his supervisor, who is not a named defendant in the suit, made derogatory comments about his Jewish heritage around other employees. Morey, in the suit, claims the supervisor used the N-word in the workplace, as well.
According to the suit, Morey and other employees complained about the supervisor's behavior, but Avalon officials took no action. Borough officials declined to comment on the suit when asked to do so by NJ.com.
Morey seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with front and back pay, and compensation for emotional distress, the report continued.
