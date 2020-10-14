Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - An Avalon Public Works employee filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, in September, claiming he was the target of anti-Semitic slurs and retaliation, NJ.com reports. 

Nathan L. Morey alleges in the suit that his supervisor, who is not a named defendant in the suit, made derogatory comments about his Jewish heritage around other employees. Morey, in the suit, claims the supervisor used the N-word in the workplace, as well. 

According to the suit, Morey and other employees complained about the supervisor's behavior, but Avalon officials took no action. Borough officials declined to comment on the suit when asked to do so by NJ.com.

Morey seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with front and back pay, and compensation for emotional distress, the report continued.  

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments