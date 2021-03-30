TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy March 29 applauded the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s issuance of a Notice of Intent (NOI) to advance Ocean Wind, Ørsted’s 1,100 MW offshore wind project 15 miles off the coast of New Jersey.
According to a release, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s NOI for Ocean Wind marks a critical step in the project’s federal review, one New Jersey has been eagerly awaiting. It is estimated that Ocean Wind could generate $1.17 billion in economic benefits for New Jersey and create thousands of good-paying union jobs over the life of the project.
“Developing and growing New Jersey’s offshore wind capabilities has been among the highest priorities of my administration,” stated Murphy. “Building our offshore wind industry will allow us to protect our natural resources while expanding the state’s economy through investments and good-paying, union jobs. I am grateful to the Biden administration for their bold actions to bolster the offshore wind industry and move our project forward. Today’s Notice of Intent is a monumental step toward our goal of 100% clean energy in New Jersey by 2050.”
Having received the NOI from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Ocean Wind project will now continue through the environmental review stage of the regulatory approval process, which is required under the National Environmental Policy Act. The NOI signals that an Environmental Impact Statement will be prepared for the construction and operations plan submitted by Ocean Wind and reviewed by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The NOI triggers a 30-day public scoping comment period, and the input received will be used to inform preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement.
The Environmental Impact Statement will utilize public input, project alternatives, mitigation measures, and analytical tools to assess environmental concerns. This analysis will take approximately 22 months to complete, with opportunities for public comment built into the process to inform decision makers.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has been meeting regularly with Ørsted for several years to help ensure that the Ocean Wind project is designed in a manner that protects New Jersey’s coastal and other natural resources, and the department will remain engaged throughout the federal environmental review.
“New Jersey’s commitment to leading the offshore wind industry puts us at the forefront of climate action while creating jobs and economic opportunity for New Jerseyans,” stated Jane Cohen, director of the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy and executive director of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy. “With today’s NOI, our state is again leading on offshore wind and working toward a stronger and fairer New Jersey by investing in clean energy.”
“We are encouraged by today’s long-awaited announcement that Ocean Wind has progressed to the next step as we continue to build out New Jersey’s job-creating offshore wind industry,” stated Joseph L. Fiordaliso, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and co-chair of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy. “Gov. Murphy has always been a champion of harnessing the strong winds off our famous shore, and we are glad to have President Biden championing clean energy for the nation and helping make offshore wind a reality for New Jersey.”
“From rising seas that threaten our coastline to higher temperatures that endanger the health of our most vulnerable residents, climate change is already impacting New Jersey, and we must act to reduce its adverse effects,” stated Acting New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “Through the responsible development of offshore wind facilities, we can protect our aquatic and coastal resources and the communities who rely upon them while taking bold action to address the climate crisis by reducing emissions from fossil-fuel dependent energy sources. I look forward to the role the Department of Environmental Protection will play in the months and years ahead in advancing this critical work alongside our colleagues and stakeholders.”
“Growing New Jersey’s offshore wind industry supports two pillars of Gov. Phil Murphy’s vision for a stronger and fairer economy: creating new opportunities for New Jersey workers and businesses and protecting our environment,” stated New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan. “Today’s announcement by the Biden administration represents a major milestone in the advancement of the Ocean Wind project, which will help to cement New Jersey’s position as the capital of American offshore wind and pave the way to long-term, equitable growth in our clean energy economy."
The NOI for Ocean Wind moves the state closer to meeting the goals of New Jersey’s Offshore Wind Strategic Plan, the state’s comprehensive roadmap for achieving 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035 and powering 3.2 million homes with renewable energy. It also complements the state’s recent offshore wind milestones, including commitments to build the New Jersey Wind Port, as well as the $250 million state-of-the-art Paulsboro Marine Terminal manufacturing facility, the largest industrial offshore wind investment in the country.
In 2019, New Jersey made history by awarding the largest single offshore wind solicitation in the U.S. at the time to Ørsted’s 1,100 MW Ocean Wind. Later this year, NJBPU is expected to make an award from its second solicitation of up to 2,400 MW offshore wind energy.
For more information about New Jersey’s offshore wind program, visit https://www.njcleanenergy.com/nj-offshore-wind.