COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee July 7 introduced a $2.8 million bond ordinance for capital improvements. The ordinance is expected to have a public hearing and vote on adoption at the committee's Aug. 2 meeting. 

Areas of improvement identified in the ordinance include $1.5 million in roadway and drainage projects, just over $700,000 in Public Works equipment, and almost $400,000 in equipment for the police department, including body cameras, tasers, and four non-passenger police vehicles.  

Other uses include improvements to various municipal recreational areas, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades for the firehouse and other areas. The municipality’s required down payment on the bond was listed at $138,716. 

