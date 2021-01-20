To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
TRENTON - With the Covid death toll at long-term care facilities across the state spiraling out of control, the First Legislative District team of Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, and Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (all R-1st) released a joint statement, calling for leadership changes at the Department of Health:
“We can’t go on like this. The death rate inside facilities exploded in December, and with active outbreaks at more than 400 homes, this month could be an even bigger disaster.
"The administration has been unable to protect residents, and the recent revelation that of the virus deaths, in New Jersey, at least 7,644 are traced directly to senior facilities is evidence of continuing failures.
“There has been no accountability for the blunders that have cost the lives of residents and staff members in convalescent homes. New Jersey’s failure is a national disgrace, and rightfully so, the public has lost confidence in the department’s capabilities. The time has come for a new strategy and a changing of the guards.
“The state continues to have the worst death rate per 100,000 residents in the nation, despite Murphy’s draconian lockdowns that crippled the economy and bankrupted thousands of businesses. With 230 fatalities per 100,000, our numbers are more than double the rates of Florida and Texas.